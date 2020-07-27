KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.32. 1,522,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.31. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,960 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

