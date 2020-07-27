KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in 3M by 4.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.