KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes $8.18 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.10%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.