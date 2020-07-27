KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 4.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,319,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

