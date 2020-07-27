LIFE (LIFE) Price Reaches $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. LIFE has a total market cap of $126,392.68 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LIFE has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.04604554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00052796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.