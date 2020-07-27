Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price shot up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.40, 233,679 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 464% from the average session volume of 41,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit