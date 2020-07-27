Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price shot up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.40, 233,679 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 464% from the average session volume of 41,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

