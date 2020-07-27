Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 26,271 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Oaktree Strategic Income accounts for 2.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 4.41% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth $414,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 47.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth $995,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,342. The stock has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

