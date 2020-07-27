Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,043. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

