Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,593,000 after purchasing an additional 609,100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.57. 6,774,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,016. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

