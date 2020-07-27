Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.29. 13,691,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,132,461. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

