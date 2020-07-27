Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NEE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.63. 2,217,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,667. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

