Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,174,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.73. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

