Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.50. 2,581,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,973. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.71. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

