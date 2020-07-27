Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

TSM stock traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,714,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,098. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

