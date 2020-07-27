Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

