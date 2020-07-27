Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,354.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.09. The stock had a trading volume of 941,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day moving average is $383.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

