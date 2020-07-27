Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 20,836 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 17.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $163.68. 217,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.