Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $46.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $976.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

