Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 2,942,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,882. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.