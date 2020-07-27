Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 179.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 7.6% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.09. 1,046,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

