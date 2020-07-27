Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.66. 191,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

