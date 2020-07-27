Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The company traded as high as $149.66 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 191646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

