Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) shares shot up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manning and Napier stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Manning and Napier as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

