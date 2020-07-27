Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $12.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,345. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

