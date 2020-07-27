Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 7,062 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 401.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $9.22 on Monday, hitting $417.00. 272,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.