Mathes Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.9% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.