Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

BA traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,994,744. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

