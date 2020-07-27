Mathes Company Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

IBB stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. 196,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,833. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

