Mathes Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.