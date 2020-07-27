Mathes Company Inc. Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,172,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,227 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.