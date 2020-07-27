Mathes Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.