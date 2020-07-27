Mathes Company Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $262,381,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.13. 2,394,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.