Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.60 and last traded at $112.32, 322,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 301,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders have sold 235,071 shares of company stock valued at $25,017,773 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

