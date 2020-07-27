Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 8,166 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.09. 1,046,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average of $383.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.