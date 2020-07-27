Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.38 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nike by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $97.21. 4,271,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,379. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

