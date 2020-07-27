Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 345 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.48. 17,149,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

