Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $298.60. 2,060,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,572. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

