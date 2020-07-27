Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74, approximately 643,505 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 654,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

