MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.62, 739,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 867% from the average session volume of 76,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get MICT alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.47.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.