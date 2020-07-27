Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) were up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98, approximately 329,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 490,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

