Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $3.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of MOGO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 1,927,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

