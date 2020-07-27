Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 200 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $122.60 on Monday, reaching $1,539.60. 15,977,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $837.25.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.