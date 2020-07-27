Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $327.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.