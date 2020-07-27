Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 6.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.98. 6,865,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,864. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.