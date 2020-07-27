Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,713,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,132. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

