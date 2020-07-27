Narrative Price Up 0.8% This Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Narrative has a total market cap of $65,728.37 and $8.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.01885423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00178227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00101769 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

