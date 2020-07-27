NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.09. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.00-10.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.46.

NYSE:NEE opened at $280.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

