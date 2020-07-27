NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.00-10.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.46.

NYSE:NEE opened at $280.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.38. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

