NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading 10.1% Higher

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48, 9,031,077 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 589% from the average session volume of 1,311,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 60.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Fondren Management LP increased its position in NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXT-ID in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NXT-ID in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

