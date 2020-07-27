Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, FCoin and CoinTiger. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $224,548.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,208,551,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, IDEX, LBank, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

